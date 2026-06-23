The 3rd annual Dominica Bike Festival officially launched

Internationally acclaimed Brazilian stunt rider Vinicius Moffati will headline the 3rd annual Dominica Bike Festival.

The festival, which will be held from July 31 to August 2, 2026, was officially launched on Friday, June 19, 2026.

Public Relations Officer of 767 Bike Life, Lesile St. Jean, says this year’s festival is expected to attract an increased number of regional and international bikers.

Public Relations Officer Of 767 Bike Life Lesile St. Jean

Meantime, St.Jean says the four-day event will include various activities and will culminate with a Dominica Bike Festival island tour.

Public Relations Officer Of 767 Bike Life Lesile St. Jean