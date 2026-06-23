Local News
The 3rd annual Dominica Bike Festival officially launched
23 June 2026
This content originally appeared on DBC Radio.
Internationally acclaimed Brazilian stunt rider Vinicius Moffati will headline the 3rd annual Dominica Bike Festival.
The festival, which will be held from July 31 to August 2, 2026, was officially launched on Friday, June 19, 2026.
Public Relations Officer of 767 Bike Life, Lesile St. Jean, says this year’s festival is expected to attract an increased number of regional and international bikers.
Public Relations Officer Of 767 Bike Life Lesile St. Jean
Meantime, St.Jean says the four-day event will include various activities and will culminate with a Dominica Bike Festival island tour.
Public Relations Officer Of 767 Bike Life Lesile St. Jean
Related News
16 June 2026
The Dominica Labour Party named its candidate for the upcoming by-elections in Roseau North
19 June 2026
New Ambassador Designate of New Zealand to Dominica Presents Credentials
15 June 2026
UWP Leader says the outgoing Roseau North MP Miriam Blanchard played an important role in ...
11 June 2026