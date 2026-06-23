BTC Graduates challenged to embrace integrity, character, and perseverance as they embark on the next chapter of their lives-Renneth Alexis

Featured speaker and local businessman Renneth Alexis has challenged graduates of the Business Training Center, to embrace integrity, character, and perseverance as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.

A total of 143 students graduated from the BTC during its 2026 graduation ceremony on Friday, 19th June, 2026, with Delia Pinard Benjamin receiving the prestigious Student of the Year award.

Drawing inspiration from the biblical passage, Matthew 5:16, Alexis reminded graduates that success is rooted not in possessions but in personal character.

Featured speaker and local businessman Renneth Alexis.

Managing Director and President of the Business Training Center, Lucia Stedman announced that BTC has begun the process of seeking local accreditation and highlighted the success of its hands-on training programmes, which are helping students secure employment and gain real-world experience.

Managing Director and President of the Business Training Center, Lucia Stedman.

She also noted that the institution is now attracting students from across the Caribbean.