A Salisbury man who spent over 8 years on remand has been ordered to serve a remaining sentence of two years and 8 months imprisonment

A Salisbury man, Bertley Bentley Matthew, who spent over 8 years on remand, has been ordered to serve a remaining sentence of two years and 8 months’ imprisonment, following his guilty plea to manslaughter.

The 43-year-old was charged for the 2O17 KILLING of 27 year old Bradley Brent Philogen of Caulihaut.

Ronalda Luke Pascal reports

Thank you Ronalda Luke Pascal