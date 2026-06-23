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A Salisbury man who spent over 8 years on remand has been ordered to serve a remaining sentence of two years and 8 months imprisonment

23 June 2026
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A Salisbury man, Bertley Bentley Matthew, who spent over 8 years on remand, has been ordered to serve a remaining sentence of two years and 8 months’ imprisonment, following his guilty plea to manslaughter.

The 43-year-old was charged for the 2O17 KILLING  of 27 year old Bradley Brent Philogen of Caulihaut.

Ronalda Luke Pascal reports

Thank you Ronalda Luke Pascal

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