Local News
A Salisbury man who spent over 8 years on remand has been ordered to serve a remaining sentence of two years and 8 months imprisonment
23 June 2026
This content originally appeared on DBC Radio.
A Salisbury man, Bertley Bentley Matthew, who spent over 8 years on remand, has been ordered to serve a remaining sentence of two years and 8 months’ imprisonment, following his guilty plea to manslaughter.
The 43-year-old was charged for the 2O17 KILLING of 27 year old Bradley Brent Philogen of Caulihaut.
Ronalda Luke Pascal reports
Thank you Ronalda Luke Pascal