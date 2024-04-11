Caribbean Travel News And Deals This Week

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. May 9, 2024: Here are the top Caribbean travel news and some can’t miss deals this week in 60 seconds.

Get ready for smoother and cozier travels to Puerto Rico and beyond, thanks to a major JetBlue expansion in the Caribbean! Beginning in October, JetBlue will be introducing new flights to and from San Juan’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU).

Anguilla is the place to be this month for The Anguilla Culinary Experience, ACE 2024, Guest Chefs Zachary Engel and Yannick Rochat will be there from May 23rd to 26th. Event tickets can be purchased at AnguillaCulinaryExperience.com.

Speaking of great food, if you are in Antigua, check out the second annual Antigua and Barbuda Restaurant Week (ABRW)- through Sunday, May 19th. Prix Fixe lunch and dinner menus will range from $25-$75USD, with more affordable “Eat Like A Local” options available around the island. Book at antiguabarbudarestaurantweek.com.

Here's a great deal. Get an all-inclusive vacation in Jamaica at Riu Negril. Fly from Fort Lauderdale, Fl. From June 3rd to the 6th and pay just $565 per person when you book on CheapCaribbean.com

Maybe the Dominican Republic is more your idea of a budget vacay? Fly from New York JFK from May 20th to the 23rd and stay at the all inclusive VIK Arena Blanca & Cayena Beach in Punta Cana for USD 481 per person. Book at CheapCaribbean.com

And make sure you reserve your spot now for the newest Jamaica hotel – Hotel Riu Palace Aquarelle In Trelawny. A Jr. Suite, and all inclusive stay, booked between 1 October 2024 to 23 December 2024 is now USD 176 per night. Book now