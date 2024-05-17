Vybz Kartel Blames Politics For His Incarceration With $1 Million Offer

Vybz Kartel has seemingly suggested that his constitutional rights might’ve been violated following the Privy Council squashing his murder conviction.

The dancehall legend’s attorneys filed a Habeas Corpus in court last week for his release from prison. However, the court hearing was pushed back to May 29 when a judge is expected to rule on whether to grant the artist bail pending the ruling by the Court of Appeal next month. Vybz Kartel, whose real name is Adidja Palmer, is now saying that it’s purely political why he is being held behind bars.

The “Fever” deejay shared a news story regarding the growth in popularity of the Privy Council since he won his appeal case. “#Gazanation, i will pay you a million dollars to cite under what law is Adidja Palmer being held in prison? What law is keeping him there?” Kartel wrote. “Spoiler alert, you won’t get the money because NO LAW CAN BE CITED! ….THERE IS NO LAW HOLDING HIM THERE, JUST POLITICAL WILL!”

Vybz Kartel’s protege, Shawn Storm, shared a similar comment days before in which he called out for Director of Public Prosecution Paula Llewellyn, alleging that she got paid to send Kartel to prison. The DPP previously indicated that she would be pushing for a retrial of his murder case.

Vybz Kartel and Likkle Vybz during 2023 visit behind bars

Some Gazanation fans offered up their insights into why authorities are determined to keep the artist incarcerated. “Your influence dem fraid dem no have enough hotels plane and airport fi the freedom date because every nation ago visit Jamaica dem need more security,” one fan wrote. Jada added, “You have more influence than the government that’s why they won’t allow you back in society.”

Nevertheless, Kartel and his legal team remain confident that the Court of Appeal will rule in his favor and dismiss the case entirely. The artist seems anxious for his freedom after being incarcerated for almost a decade and a half.

In the meantime, Vybz Kartel continues to release new music, including a handful of new songs, this year. Songs such as “Fire Vybz,” “Drag Dem Bat,” and “Get Wild” are currently bubbling on the airwaves.

Tags: Vybz Kartel