DPP Defends Deportation of US National Jason James Grogg and Family

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Sherma Dalrymple has defended her office’s actions of the deportation of US national Jason James Grogg and his family from Dominica as a lawful measure. Dalrymple asserts their expulsion was executed within the legal framework, branding them as prohibited and undesirable immigrants whose continued presence on the island was detrimental and unlawful. This deportation was not a hasty decision but a result of a thorough legal process, she contends.

“Jason Grogg and his family were deemed prohibited immigrants pursuant to Section 5 of the Immigration and Passport Act Chapter 18.01 of the 2017 Consolidate Laws of Dominica,” she stated. “As such, on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, Jason Grogg and his family were repatriated back to the United States of America.”

In a move that sparked public scrutiny, Dalrymple emphasized that the repatriation was legal and conducted through fair and just procedures.

“I wish to bring to the attention of the public that the repatriation of Mr Grogg and his family was legal and the procedures employed by the police were fair and just,” the DPP noted.

Backing her assertion with legal grounds, Dalrymple highlighted Grogg’s prior conviction for serious firearms offences within the Commonwealth of Dominica. Additionally, she pointed out that Grogg and his family had not been regularized under the immigration laws of Dominica, with Grogg facing multiple customs charges related to firearms and customs duties evasion before the Court.

Underlining the legal authority behind the deportation, Dalrymple elucidated, “The state, that is, the Commonwealth of Dominica, has a right under the Immigration and Passport Act to cause an individual and his dependents, not belonging to the state, to leave the state on economic grounds or on account of standards or habits of life to be undesirable inhabitants which were considered in this matter.”

According to Dalrymple, allowing Grogg and his family to remain in Dominica would have been against the public interest and, therefore, detrimental and unlawful. This deportation was a necessary step to protect the public’s interests.

The deportation of Grogg and his family has attracted widespread attention, with Jason Grogg vowing retribution in the wake of their removal. In a defiant declaration, Grogg pledged severe consequences: “There is going to be hell to pay because I am a fighter. I am going to be the white thorn in their flesh for a very long time; they started something, and I intend to end it.”

In a recent interview with The Sun, Grogg declared his unwavering determination to fiercely contest his removal and make every effort to return to the country within the next two to three months, even if it entails pursuing legal action up to the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court.