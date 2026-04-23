Local News
A call has been issued for Dominica’s youth to have a different attitude towards agriculture
23 April 2026
This content originally appeared on DBC Radio.
Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, Lakeyia Joseph, has told Dominica’s youth that they need to have a different attitude towards agriculture.
Her call came at the annual general meeting of the National Association of Youth in Agriculture, NAYA, at the Roseau Fisheries complex this morning.
Parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, Lakeyia Joseph
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