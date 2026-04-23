Local News
Dominica to welcome a high-level delegation consisting of Chief Executive Officers from 10 electricity companies across the region
23 April 2026
This content originally appeared on DBC Radio.
Dominica is set to welcome a high-level delegation consisting of Chief Executive Officers from 10 electricity companies across the region.
The delegation will participate in an energy summit that coincides with the 2026 CARILEC Lineworkers Symposium and Rodeo, scheduled to take place from April 24 to April 26, 2026, in Portsmouth.
Dr Cletus Bertin, the Executive Director of CARILEC, was a guest on the Talking Tourism program on DBS Radio this morning.
Executive Director of CARILEC Dr Cletus Bertin
Related News
17 April 2026
DOMLEC reports an increase in fuel surcharge consumption for the month of April 2026
20 April 2026
A St. Joseph man remanded into custody awaiting sentencing for a March 11, 2O17 incident a...
09 April 2026
Over 2OO teachers received permanent appointments in the last academic year
14 April 2026