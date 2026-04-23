Dominica is hosting the 47th Meeting of the Inter-American Telecommunication Commission Dominica to welcome a high-level delegation consisting of Chief Executive Officers from 10 electricity companies across the region A call has been issued for compassion among practitioners, in the primary health care system MP for the Marigot Constituency supports quarrying activities at Deux Branches Chairman of the Police Welfare Association sergeant David Andrew jn says the financial freedom of  members is one of its  major priorities for the year A St. Joseph man remanded into custody awaiting sentencing for a March 11, 2O17 incident at Pottersville
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Dominica to welcome a high-level delegation consisting of Chief Executive Officers from 10 electricity companies across the region

23 April 2026
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This content originally appeared on DBC Radio.
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Dominica is set to welcome a high-level delegation consisting of Chief Executive Officers from 10 electricity companies across the region.

The delegation will participate in an energy summit that coincides with the 2026 CARILEC Lineworkers Symposium and Rodeo, scheduled to take place from April 24 to April 26, 2026, in Portsmouth.

Dr Cletus Bertin, the Executive Director of CARILEC, was a guest on the Talking Tourism program on DBS Radio this morning.

Executive Director of CARILEC Dr Cletus Bertin

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