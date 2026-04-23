Dominica to welcome a high-level delegation consisting of Chief Executive Officers from 10 electricity companies across the region

Dominica is set to welcome a high-level delegation consisting of Chief Executive Officers from 10 electricity companies across the region.

The delegation will participate in an energy summit that coincides with the 2026 CARILEC Lineworkers Symposium and Rodeo, scheduled to take place from April 24 to April 26, 2026, in Portsmouth.

Dr Cletus Bertin, the Executive Director of CARILEC, was a guest on the Talking Tourism program on DBS Radio this morning.

Executive Director of CARILEC Dr Cletus Bertin