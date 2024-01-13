World’s Largest Cruise Ship Docks At Port Zante, St. Kitts On Maiden Voyage

News Americas, BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, Tues. Jan. 30, 2024: The world’s largest cruise ship, “Icon of the Seas,” made its inaugural voyage and docked at Port Zante in St. Kitts today, with approximately 5,610 passengers on board.

Marsha Henderson, the Tourism Minister, emphasized the significant role of tourism, contributing over 40% to the country’s GDP, providing livelihoods for many.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES – JANUARY 27: Onlookers gather at South Pointe Park to watch Royal Caribbean’s “Icon of the Seas”, the world’s largest cruise ship, as it sailed from Port Miami on its maiden cruise, in Miami Beach, Florida on January 27, 2024. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/Anadolu via Getty Images)

She expressed satisfaction with the arrival of “Icon of the Seas” and praised industry partners and stakeholders for their execution. The ship belongs to the Oasis Class, the fourth or fifth of its kind to visit St. Kitts since 2011, demonstrating Royal Caribbean’s confidence in the destination.

Elison “Tommy” Thompson, CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, celebrated the strong partnership with Royal Caribbean and the ship’s first call at St. Kitts, expressing pride in the ongoing collaboration.

Russel Benford, Vice President of Government Relations for the Americas and the Royal Caribbean Group, described the ship as a symbol of innovation, representing seven years of design and construction. The Icon of the Seas reflects 50 years of innovation in the cruise industry and features notable sustainability efforts, including a waste energy system and the use of LNG for cleaner, more sustainable operations.

The Icon of the Seas embarked on its first voyage from Miami and is set to visit two other countries before concluding its inaugural journey.