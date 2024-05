The content originally appeared on: Urban Islandz

Drake drops off a seven-and-a-half-minute diss track, “Family Matters,” taking aim at Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Future, A$AP Rocky, Rick[Read More…]

The post Drake Drops 7-Minute Diss Track ‘Family Matters’ For Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd & More appeared first on Urban Islandz.