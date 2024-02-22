Hilton Makes Strides In Caribbean Expansion

News Americas, SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, Mon. Mar. 25, 2024: Hilton (NYSE: HLT) has announced the signing of an agreement to welcome Palacio Provincial to the Curio Collection by Hilton, marking an exciting expansion for the renowned hotel chain in the Caribbean.

Owned by Hostal El Convento and managed by International Hospitality Enterprises (IHE), the prestigious Palacio Provincial Hotel, situated in the heart of Old San Juan, will join over 160 distinctive, upscale hotels and resorts under the Curio Collection by Hilton brand. This move represents Hilton’s inaugural venture into the historic city.

Palacio Provincial, a charming 43-room boutique hotel, resides within the Old San Juan Historic District, boasting a rich history dating back to the early 19th century. Following a meticulous restoration in 2021, the property seamlessly blends timeless elegance with modern luxury, offering guests an unforgettable experience.

“We are delighted to announce the signing and forthcoming conversion of Palacio Provincial to Curio Collection by Hilton, expanding Hilton’s presence in Puerto Rico to include such a sought-after destination,” stated Pablo Maturana, Vice President of Development for the Caribbean and Latin America at Hilton. “This signing underscores our commitment to growing our robust pipeline in the region and nearly doubling our footprint in Puerto Rico.”

Nestled within an architecturally significant building, Palacio Provincial boasts chic interiors that exude urban sophistication and laid-back charm. Its guest rooms feature thoughtfully designed spaces, including 12-foot wooden window doors leading to Juliet balconies, offering picturesque views of Old San Juan.

Palacio Provincial offers an array of culinary experiences, including the Consular Restaurant & Bar, nestled in an oasis-like courtyard, and the Atelier Rooftop Terrace, providing stunning views of San Juan Bay and the Colonial city. The property also offers versatile event spaces, ideal for gatherings of all sizes.

Hilton currently operates nine hotels across six of its leading brands in Puerto Rico and more than 30 hotels across the broader Caribbean region. Palacio Provincial will extend the benefits of Hilton Honors, the company’s award-winning guest-loyalty program, to its guests.