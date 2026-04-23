Pope decries migrants and refugees being treated ‘worse than house pets’ 

Pope Leo has criticised the world’s treatment of migrants and refugees, claiming that they are often viewed as “worse than house pets or animals.”

Leo, who has previously attacked US President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policies, called for better treatment of migrants as he flew back to Rome on Thursday following a four-nation Africa tour.

“They are human beings and we have to treat human beings in a humanitarian way and not treat them worse … than house pets or animals,” the pope said in a press conference.

Leo, who is the first head of the Roman Catholic Church from the US, did not reference any specific country when calling out the ill-treatment of immigrants.

The pope has previously questioned whether the Trump administration’s hardline policies are in line with the Catholic Church’s strict pro-life teachings, in remarks that drew sharp criticism from conservative US Catholics.

Speaking on Thursday, Leo said that countries have a right to control their borders, but urged richer nations to help develop the countries that migrants are leaving, so they do not feel the need to leave.

What are richer countries doing to change the situation for poorer countries?” he asked. “And why can’t we seek … to change the situations in [those] countries?”

Pope Leo also condemned the killing of protestors in Iran earlier this year, after president Trump attacked the Catholic leader for not speaking out on the subject whilst criticising the US-Israeli attacks on Iran.

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“I condemn all actions that are unjust. I condemn the taking of people’s lives,” the pope said in response to a question in a press conference about reports that Iran killed thousands of anti-government protesters in January.

Leo was attacked by Trump on social media as “terrible” on April 12, after the pope emerged as an outspoken critic of the Iran war.

In a post two days later, Trump asked “will someone please tell Pope Leo” about the deaths of Iranian protesters.

Speaking ahead of his tour of Africa, Leo said he did not wish to “debate” Trump and that he did not fear the Trump administration.

“I will continue to speak out loudly against war, looking to promote ⁠peace, promoting dialogue and multilateral relationships among the states ⁠to look for just ⁠solutions to problems,” he said.

Leo returns to Rome after wrapping up his Africa trip in Equatorial Guinea.

The pope defended his decision to visit countries known for having authoritarian leaders, with both Equatorial Guinea and Cameroon governed by long-term leaders.

He said the Vatican maintains diplomatic relationships with the governments in thsoe countries.

“We don’t always make great proclamations … but there’s an awful lot of work that goes on behind the scenes to promote justice,” said the pope.