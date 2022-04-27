ibex Cares: Jamaica Team Raises $1 million JMD to Help Coworker

CaribPR Wire, PORTMORE, Jamaica, April 27, 2022: ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced its team in Jamaica raised $1 million JMD to help pay for new prosthetic legs for teammate Charmonique Willis. Willis lost her legs when she was two years old and needs new prosthetics.

“I would like to thank ibex and all my co-workers for this wonderful gift,” said Willis. “This company treats you like family. I love and appreciate ibex for all they have done.”

In addition to raising funds to help Willis, ibex is committed to the fight against breast cancer and plans to make a donation to the Jamaica Cancer Society later this year. The company also supports local children’s homes across the island and has donated educational tablets to various schools.

“We are all so proud of our team here in Jamaica for their overwhelming compassion and generosity for our dear friend and colleague, Charmonique,” said Jaime Vergara, SVP and Country Manager, ibex. “ibex cares about our people and has a long history of giving to help support the communities where they live and work.”

ibex is the leading BPO in Jamaica with six facilities, including Ocho Rios, Portmore and Kingston, and is growing across multiple vertical markets, such as travel and hospitality, insurance, finance, retail, and others. This growth is helping to further reinforce Jamaica’s position as a global shared services hub that is digitally transforming our clients’ customer experience.

ibex recently celebrated the 5th anniversary of ibex Cares, its philanthropic program that supports local communities where the company operates. This year, the program will be responsible for giving more than $250,000 in donations to local charities and causes.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 34 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ea21bb9-516e-4f09-9b21-bd51850514a8