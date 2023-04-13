Health Promotions Expert calls on Teachers To Make Themselves a Priority

Coordinator of Health Promotions in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and, Social Services Mignon Rolle-Shillingford, is encouraging teachers to make themselves a priority in order to thrive in their development and not just survive.

In an address to teachers at the opening of their Annual General Meeting this morning she highlights the fact that health is a state of complete physical, mental and social wellbeing and is not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.

She also highlights that wellness is not merely the absence of disease or infirmity, is not a passive or static state but rather a dynamic conscious, in the development of the whole being.

Rolle-Shillingford further emphasized the seven dimensions of wellness of which according to her the first being mental health for, if the mind is not working properly, is not at peace, nothing else will.

Mental wellness she says, includes all aspects of mental health, emotional state as well as how humans interact.

In keeping with the theme for the association’s observance of this AGM Health and Wellness, make yourself a priority, Rolle-Shillingford also emphasized the importance of observing healthy eating habits which is crucial in the preservation of health.

