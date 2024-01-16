Caribbean Travel: News & Hot Deals This Week

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Feb. 2, 2024: Here are the top Caribbean travel news and deals this week in 60 seconds.

Canada is warning nationals to exercise a high degree of caution if travelling to in Guyana due to high crime rates.

The US is warning nationals to exercise increased caution if travelling to or in The Bahamas or Jamaica due to crime in both countries.

American Airlines is launching new non stop Jamaica flights on Feb. 24th to the north coast’s Ian Fleming International Airport. It is the first-ever scheduled international service from American Airlines to the airport.

This week’s deal is for the Bahia Principe Grand Punta Cana all inclusive in the DR. Get a USD $528 per person when you book for travel between April 7th-10th from Fort Lauderdale on Cheap Caribbean Vacations.com

April is also calling your name to Cancun. Get a three night hotel stay and flight at the all-inclusive Grand Palladium Colonial Resort & Spa for just USD540 per person when you book for travel from Fort Lauderdale Airport between April 8th and 11th. Book on Cheap Caribbean Vacations.

Or book a three night get away to Puerto Rico this March. Stay at the San Juan Marriott Resort And Stellaris Casino from March 17-20, flying from JFK for USD 969 per person. Book on Apple Vacations now.