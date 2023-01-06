News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Jan. 6, 2023: Here are the top Caribbean travel news and deals this week in 60 seconds.

Canada is still warning nationals to exercise a high degree of caution if travelling to The Bahamas, Jamaica, The Dominican Republic, Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago due to high rates of crime rates in those countries.

Haiti is still on the Canadian government’s ‘Do Not Travel’ List.

And The Top Travel DeaLs For for The Caribbean Currently Are:

Fly from Atlanta To Puerto Rico And Stay From Feb. 11-13 At The Hyaat Club Residence El Dorado for just $543 per person. Find The Deal here On Expedia.

Travelers can now save up to 47 percent At The Hard Rock Hotel In Punta Cana and take advantage of special kids rates from just $25 this winter. What’s more, select properties are also offering $100 golf or spa credits for a bit of added sweetness.

The award-winning luxury villa rental company, Villas of Distinction, is offering guests more savings when they stay longer, offering up to two free nights at select villas in Belize. Travelers will get their fourth night free when they book at least three nights and their sixth and seventh nights free when they book a minimum of five.

Travelers looking to experience a brand new resort This year can book Dreams Flora Resort & Spa in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. The new property from the Inclusive Collection, part of World of Hyatt, is slated to open in February 2023. Guests can add the Dream Big package for just $199 and enjoy extra special perks for the whole family.

Beginning in spring 2023, New Yorkers will be able to quickly and easily reach the white sand beaches of The Bahamas with nonstop daily flights on JetBlue from LaGuardia Airport (LGA) to Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA).

And a nine-day cruise aboard Norwegian Sky departs from Miami on April 17, 2023, and includes stops in the Bahamas, San Juan, St. Maarten, Antigua, St. Thomas, and the Dominican Republic, plus several days at sea. Prices depend on stateroom, but for a single traveler, an ocean-view room starts at around $800. For two travelers sharing a room, the cost is approximately $520 each. Balcony rooms are significantly higher, and optional excursions are additional.