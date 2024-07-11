Jamaica Senior Officer Killed By Businessman

News Americas, New York, NY, July 23, 2024: National Security Minister Dr. Horace Chang has described the death of a senior police officer as a “tragic and very traumatic situation.” The incident occurred on Monday night when a man (businessman) being escorted from a court grabbed a cops gun and killed the officer before turning the firearm on himself.

Jamaica National Security Minister Dr. Horace Chang looks on as Senior Superintendent of Police Stephanie Lindsay speaks to reporters (Jamaica Observer newspaper photo)

The tragic event took place at the Half-Way-Tree Police Station in St Andrew, on the outskirts of the capital. Detective Sergeant Kevin Mayne, 47, was identified as the deceased officer, and the businessman involved was identified as Deon Singh.

“Happening on the compound of the police station makes it a very bizarre incident and, certainly, it is traumatic. He was at work. When police officers go on operations, you can wrap your head around the fact that something can happen and a police officer could get shot, but to be shot on property while conducting routine activities is very, very traumatic and bizarre,” Chang told reporters.

Chang emphasized the need for support and understanding for the police, noting that Detective Sergeant Mayne was a capable and hardworking officer in the Criminal Investigations Branch.

Senior Superintendent of Police Stephanie Lindsay, head of the Corporate Communications Unit of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), provided further details. She explained that Singh was not handcuffed while being transported from the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court, which is adjacent to the police station. Singh was in court on multiple charges of fraudulent conversion related to the sale of motor vehicles.

“When transporting prisoners, they are usually handcuffed. He was not handcuffed, and the investigation will probably provide more information. It is too early to say if there will be changes to operations. We have to do the investigation and then, based on the findings, we can start making decisions and recommendations,” Lindsay told reporters.

Singh had been offered bail after a fresh report had come to the detective at court. The detective was in the process of continuing the investigation by taking Singh to his office when the businessman killed the cop.

“We just know that he attacked, disarmed, and shot the detective sergeant. There were no other injuries reported,” Lindsay said in response to questions about the involvement of Singh’s wife in the fraudulent conversion charges.

During the journey from the court to his office, Singh attacked Detective Sergeant Mayne, leading to a tussle. Another policeman saw what was happening and intervened, but Singh managed to pull the firearm from Mayne and immediately opened fire. The detective sergeant was hit and later died.

Lindsay stated that colleagues of the fallen officer were going through a very emotional time and that the Independent Commission of Investigations had been informed of the situation.

