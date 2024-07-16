Here’s What You Need to Know About the Latest US Investments in the Caribbean

By NAN Business Editor

News Americas, New York, NY, Fri. July 19, 2024: Ever wondered about the total U.S. Direct Investment made in the Caribbean recently? News Americas analyzed the latest figures available from the US Bureau of Economic Analysis for 2022 on the heels of the recent Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity Ministerial in D.C., and here’s where it stands according to a News Americas analysis. Countries not listed either received no inward US investments or had no data available for 2022 or 2021. They included Guyana, Suriname, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Antigua & Barbuda.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attended an emergency meeting on Haiti at the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in Kingston, Jamaica, on March 11, 2024. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The total investment for 2022 in some 16 countries was approximately US $296.1 billion. The investments per country from highest to lowest were as follows, based on the latest available data – 2022.

US Investments in the Caribbean (2022)

CountryInvestment Amount (USD)Change from 2021Bermuda$206.4 billion-12.7%The Bahamas$42.6 billion+1.4%Curacao$9.2 billion+18.1%Trinidad and Tobago$6 billion+49.6%The Dominican Republic$2.5 billion+3.7%St. Kitts and Nevis$468 million+1.5%Jamaica$239 million+5.8%Anguilla$137 million-14.4%Caribbean Netherlands$123 million+2.5%Belize$122 million-1.6%Sint Maarten$93 million-7.0%Barbados$28.3 million-12.9%Aruba$20 million+900.0%Haiti$17 million-22.7%St. Lucia$12 million-340.0% Grenada US $7 million 0 %

These investments reflect the economic engagement of the United States with the Caribbean region, indicating both growth and decline in various countries.

