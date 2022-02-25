Carnival returns to Trinidad and Tobago from Feb. 28-Mar. 1, 2022.

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Feb. 25, 2022: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending Feb. 25, 2022:

Four of the world’s best beaches are in the Caribbean according to TripAdvisor’s latest top 10 beaches. They are Grace Bay Beach in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos; Varadero Beach in Varadero, Cuba; Eagle Beach: Palm in Aruba and Trunk Bay Beach in the Virgin Islands National Park in the US Virgin Islands.

Canada Is Still Warning Its Nationals Against Non-Essential Travel To All Caribbean Countries.

The Cayman Islands now no longer requires on-island antigen testing on days 2, 5 and 7 after arrival from fully vaccinated travelers. A negative antigen or PCR test conducted the day prior to arrival is, however, still required for entry and applies to all travelers aged 5 and over.

Beginning On March 1st, Jamaica will no longer require visitors to complete a Travel Authorization form. All travelers to the island aged 12 and up will still have to show proof of a negative antigen or PCR test taken and received within 72 hours before they check in at their departure airport.

A New Wellness hotel is Now In St. Lucia. Sol Sanctum Wellness Hotel and Studio, is home to eight guest rooms, with a decor and aesthetic inspired by Vedic architecture, according to the resort.

Carnival Returns To Trinidad and Tobago on Monday, February 28 to Tuesday, March 1st.

The Tropical Hotel in St Jean, St. Barths, which had been shuttered since Hurricane Irma, has officially reopened.

Now you can Fly From Miami (MIA) to Oranjestad, Aruba (AUA), for $180 round-trip at the end of March on American Airlines.