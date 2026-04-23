Long-serving member of the Roseau City Council, Lucy-Belle Matthew, will be the new Mayor for Roseau Thirty participants begin OECS-funded Tour Guide Training Program Service providers in the tourism industry have been encouraged to sign on to the NISE certification program The Dominica Air and Seaport Authority mourns the death of its Chief Executive Officer Ian Pinard DEXIA reaffirms its commitment to improving conditions at the Roseau Market DOMLEC welcomes the approval of the four percent increase in electricity tariff rates
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A call has been issued to introduce music education into the school curriculum.

23 April 2026
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This content originally appeared on DBC Radio.
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Experienced Dominican musician Cornell Phillip has called on the authorities to introduce music education as part of the school curriculum.

His call came on a Creole Heartbeat program on DBS Radio recently.

Experienced Dominican musician Connel Philip

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