Local News
A call has been issued to introduce music education into the school curriculum.
23 April 2026
This content originally appeared on DBC Radio.
Experienced Dominican musician Cornell Phillip has called on the authorities to introduce music education as part of the school curriculum.
His call came on a Creole Heartbeat program on DBS Radio recently.
Experienced Dominican musician Connel Philip
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