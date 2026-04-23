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The Dominica Trade Union Congress to hold its first observance of May Day activities

23 April 2026
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This content originally appeared on DBC Radio.
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The Dominica Trade Union Congress is to hold its first observance of May Day activities.

General secretary of the Dominica Trade Union Congress, Thomas Letang, says May day will be celebrated in two parts, with a consultation and a beach Solidarity party.

General secretary of the Dominica Trade Union Congress,  Thomas Letang

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