Local News
The Dominica Trade Union Congress to hold its first observance of May Day activities
23 April 2026
This content originally appeared on DBC Radio.
The Dominica Trade Union Congress is to hold its first observance of May Day activities.
General secretary of the Dominica Trade Union Congress, Thomas Letang, says May day will be celebrated in two parts, with a consultation and a beach Solidarity party.
General secretary of the Dominica Trade Union Congress, Thomas Letang
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