Several Dominicans drank from the well of success when they celebrated new appointments, won significant battles, earned top-class degrees, and excelled in sports and other endeavours.

Here are a few of the people who celebrated in 2023.

• Adicia Burton became Miss Dominica in 2023.

• Alick Athanaze became one of the top new West Indies batsmen in 2023.

• Clement Marcellin was elected president of the Dominica Cricket Association.

• Dominica struck its first gold at the 2023 CARIFTA Games in The Bahamas when Addison James won the men’s Under-17 Javelin.

• Gael Jno. Baptiste, known as Trilla G, became Dominica’s new Calypso King.

• Johnny Skerrit of Woodford Hill was Cultural Elder 2023

• Larissa Hernandez Faddoul was the top Grade Six National Assessment Exams student.

• Miss Najah, Georges of the Thibaud Primary School, became Carnival Princess 2023

• Lesley University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, awarded Dominican broadcast journalist, communicologist, and writer, Steinberg Henry, with a PhD.

• Ma Boyd won the Madam of Madams Pageant 2023.

• Meritta Hyacinth was inaugurated as the 64th National President of Junior Chambers International (JCI) West Indies.

• Nine-time Calypso King Dice was crowned as ‘Champ of the Camp.

• Phaeal Lander was elected president of the National Youth Council of Dominica (NYCD).

• Senior Educator Cyrilla Anselm earned a Ph.D.

• Sherma Dalrymple, after acting for two years, was appointed to the position of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

• Tanisha Balson became the 2023 Miss Wob Dwiyet.

• Tasha P captured the Stardom crown for the fourth time.