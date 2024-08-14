Parkland Advances Strategy; Announces Sale Process for its Florida Business

This announcement represents the continued execution of Parkland’s strategy. Consistent with its strategy laid out in November 2023, the Company expects to double cash flow per share1 to $8.50 and grow Adjusted EBITDA1 to $2.5 billion by 2028 through continued organic growth, lowering costs and optimizing its supply advantage.

“This disposition reflects our commitment to direct capital towards our highest return opportunities and maximize shareholder value,” said Bob Espey, President and CEO, Parkland. “We remain deeply committed to our northern US business, which is performing well and has strong connectivity with Canada.”

Parkland continuously reviews all parts of its portfolio. While its Florida improvement plan is on track, the Company has more accretive investment opportunities in other parts of its business that can deliver stronger financial returns and growth.

Parkland remains focused on improving returns and increasing cash flow through disciplined capital allocation. By divesting non-core assets, the Company continues to focus on areas with the highest growth potential and strongest synergies with its core business.

Parkland’s Florida business comprises approximately 100 retail locations, nine cardlock facilities and four bulk storage plants and warehouses. Early indications show substantial interest in our Florida assets, and we expect to complete this disposition within the next 12 to 18 months.

The announced sale of Parkland’s Florida business is part of the Company’s previously announced non-core asset divestment program which the Company now expects will significantly exceed $500 million by the end of 2025.

The Company expects to close the previously announced sale of its Canadian propane business in the fourth quarter of 2024. This disposition includes estimated cash proceeds of $115 million and an exclusive long-term supply contract with the new owner.

About Parkland Corporation

Parkland is an international fuel distributor, marketer, and convenience retailer with operations in 26 countries across the Americas. We serve over one million customers each day. Our retail network meets the fuel and convenience needs of everyday consumers. Our commercial operations provide businesses with industrial fuels so that they can better serve their customers. In addition to meeting our customers’ needs for essential fuels, we provide a range of choices to help them lower their environmental impact. These include renewable fuels sourcing, manufacturing, and blending, carbon and renewables trading, solar power, and ultra-fast EV charging. With approximately 4,000 retail and commercial locations across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean region, we have developed supply, distribution and trading capabilities to accelerate growth and business performance.

Our strategy is focused on two pillars: our Customer Advantage and our Supply Advantage. Through our Customer Advantage, we aim to be the first choice of our customers, cultivating their loyalty through proprietary brands, differentiated offers, our extensive network, competitive pricing, reliable service, and our compelling loyalty program. Our Supply Advantage is based on achieving the lowest cost to serve among independent fuel marketers and distributors in the hard-to-serve markets in which we operate, through our well-positioned assets, significant scale, and deep supply and logistics capabilities. Our business is underpinned by our people and our values of safety, integrity, community, and respect, which are deeply embedded across our organization.

