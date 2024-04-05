ICT Scholarships Now Available For Black Diaspora

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. April 12, 2024: Invest Caribbean has again partnered with the Elizabeth Sloane Institute of Technology to promote ICT scholarships to the Black Diaspora.

The commitment of the Elizabeth Sloane Institute of Technology to enhancing the skills of ICT professionals who identify as members of the Black diaspora has been extended with the approval of this year’s scholarship round, amounting to over $4.6 million.

Building upon the success of previous initiatives, the institute aims to provide opportunities for individuals across the globe to upskill in vital areas such as AI, Cybersecurity, and Data Science.

In 2023, Elizabeth Sloane Institute of Technology awarded more than 620 scholarships focused on cybersecurity across English-speaking Africa and the Caribbean. This year, the program has been expanded to include applicants from around the world. The significant investment is aimed at addressing the global skills shortage in crucial technology fields while fostering the advancement of ICT professionals within the black diaspora.

Melanie Wynter, Director of Elizabeth Sloane, emphasized the importance of the program, stating: “This initiative will not only strengthen global defenses against cybercrime but also empower black ICT professionals to excel in an industry that greatly values their expertise.”

The scholarship program offers four distinct funding opportunities, covering over 70% of the costs of industry-recognized (ISC)² cybersecurity certifications such as CISSP, CCSP, and SSCP over a 12-month period, as well as Online Self-Paced STEM Master’s Degree programs. These awards include the Kusi P. Adu-Amankwah “Lex Stella” Award, the Lauryn C. Poyser Award, the Homegrown Alliance Award, and the C. Courtney Jackson Award.

This initiative comes at a crucial juncture, with cybercrime projected to cost the world $6 trillion annually by 2023 and a predicted shortage of 3.5 million cybersecurity professionals globally.

Gawayne Beckford, Member Academic Council of Elizabeth Sloane Institute of Technology, highlighted the significance of supporting the upskilling of black ICT professionals, citing the visible impact of the skills gap in regions served by the institute across Africa and the Caribbean.

The application process is straightforward and open to the public, with a submission deadline of May 15th, 2024.

For further details or to apply, interested individuals can @esitedu, Linktree or contact in**@es*****.com.

Additionally, applications for the Lauryn C. Poyser Scholarship are currently being accepted. With a projected 32% increase in cybersecurity job opportunities by 2032, now is an opportune moment to pursue advanced education or transition careers. Apply today to explore Master’s Degrees and Professional Development Programs at Elizabeth Sloane Institute of Technology before the May 15th, 2024 deadline. All individuals who identify as members of the Black diaspora are eligible to apply at https://esitedu.com/student-register/