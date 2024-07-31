Globant Accelerates SAP Adoption in Central America and the Caribbean

Both organizations continue to unite efforts to promote the use of SAP tools in the region, optimizing technology with the help of Globant’s Studios and specialized digital solutions

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, today announced it is strengthening its alliance with SAP to drive the adoption of advanced technological solutions in the Caribbean and Central America.

With more than 20 years of strategic collaboration between the organizations, today Globant has over 2,200 experts dedicated to implementing SAP solutions and has executed a robust number of projects for renowned global clients.

“At Globant, we understand that implementing SAP is only the beginning of true business transformation,” said Adán Azcuy, Managing Director of Globant in Central America and the Caribbean. “We focus on maximizing technology through our Studios and specialized digital tools to achieve superior results.”

“The collaboration between Globant and SAP has been a successful relationship through which many companies in the Central American and Caribbean region have been able to carry out their digital transformation,” said Cristian Ali, Regional Director of Strategic Partners for SAP Northern Latin America. “Moreover, this close relationship, as an implementation and services partner, has enabled clients to access a portfolio with cutting-edge technology, such as Artificial Intelligence, which has facilitated sound decision-making for the continuous growth of businesses.”

The collaboration between Globant and SAP represents a unique opportunity for companies in Central America and the Caribbean by delivering a world-class platform along with an experienced implementation partner with capabilities in multiple technologies such as S/4HANA with RISE or GROW, ensuring a successful SAP implementation in organizations, improving operational efficiency, and optimizing processes with RPA, AI, and machine learning. This reinforces the global commitment of Globant and SAP to continue working together to add value to the innovation and digital transformation processes of the world’s leading organizations.

In this vein, as recently announced, SAP has chosen Globant to launch its first AppHaus located in Buenos Aires, with the goal of helping companies in the LATAM region design solutions and projects that allow them to be more competitive, agile, and intelligent.

