Cindy Breakspeare Hails Bob Marley As The ‘People’s Hero’ On 79th Birthday

Cindy Breakspeare pens a heartfelt tribute to Bob Marley on what would’ve been the reggae legend’s 79th birthday. The former Miss World shared some rare photos of Bob and their son Damian ‘Jr. Gong’ Marley to mark the occasion.

The Marley family and fans worldwide are celebrating Bob Marley today (February 6, 2024) to mark his 79th birthday. Bob has been a trending topic on X all day, with tributes pouring in from all corners, including messages from Cindy Breakspeare, his sons Ziggy Marley, Stephen Marley, and Ky-Mani Marley, Government Minister Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange, and many others.

Bob Marley is one of the most famous Jamaicans ever and the most recognized name in Jamaican music. Despite passing away over four decades ago, Bob’s music grows more popular as he earns more and more fans worldwide, spanning different generations. In her tribute to the legendary singer Breakspeare, who had a love story with the reggae star, she calls him “the people’s hero,” a fitting title most fans would agree with.

“Bob, on what would have been your 79th Birthday, I celebrate the incredible impact you’ve had globally, cherish our amazing son Damian, and reminisce about the beautiful times we shared—from 56 Hope Road to your mother’s home in Delaware and Miami, New York, Oakley Street in London, The Bahamas, Trinidad, and beyond,” she wrote. “The memories are countless, but our love for you is endless. Happy Birthday to the people’s hero, loved and revered by all.”

Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, MP Olivia Grange, took a moment to share a recording video recalling some memorable moments with Bob when he was alive.

“As the years pass, I find myself thinking of experiences that I never knew their impact at the time, but have become moments that I treasure,” she said. “Some of my treasured memories were reasonings with my friend Bob Marley. I’m happy that one of those experiences was captured in this epic snap. All of us who were lucky to know Bob on a personal level felt that there was something special about him. His abundant talent was clear, but how could any of us have known just how special and how impactful our friend and brother would become to the peoples of the world? As Jamaicans, we are proud to say that Bob Marley is, and will forever be one of the nation’s most distinguished sons.”

“In his many roles of philosopher and poet, consummate artist and producer, songwriter and mentor, he changed many lives,” Grange continues. “As someone coming out of humble beginning, he never lost touch with the people. As the Rastaman and through his messages of resistance resilience, and collective destiny, Bob made us understand more clearly the need for solidarity, peace, and love among each other. Bob challenged us to get up, stand up for our rights. His voice cried out on behalf of women in crisis, in the inspirational No Woman No Cry. With Trenchtown Rock, he expressed the power of reggae music. When it hits you, you feel no pain. And he was proud to declare himself as the Buffalo soldier fighting for survival. Bob Marley was a genius, a spiritual messenger, a natural mystic. His songs became food for the soul. And through him, we also looked up to the Almighty to strengthen our hands. Today, I give thanks for his life. His work, his lasting legacy and impact, and his heroism. Happy Earth Strong, Bob.”

Bob Marley’s eldest son, Ziggy Marley, shared a black and white photo of Bob Marley in happier times while writing, “Birthday boy!! Celebrating Tuff Gong birth today and everyday. RASTAFARI.”

“Happy Birthday Dad! Your legacy lives on through your music, your spirit, and your message of love and unity. Thank you for being an inspiration to us all,” Ky-Mani Marley wrote, while Cedella Marley added, “Our spirit lives on, and your messages of love, unity, and justice resonate louder than ever… We love you, Daddy.”

There is a strong sense of Bob Marley fever in the air currently, with the Bob Marley: One Love biopic set to hit theaters on Valentine’s Day, February 14. The film received rave reviews at the premiere in Kingston last month.