News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Jan. 7, 2022: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending Jan. 7, 2022:

The US Is Warning Americans To Reconsider Travel To Sint Maarten, Suriname and The Bahamas Due To A Rise In COVID-19 cases In Those Countries.

The US is Also Warning Against Travel To Aruba Due To A Spike In COVID-19 Cases There.

Canada Is Warning Its Nationals To Avoid all Non Essential Travel To The Caribbean.

Travelers To Barbados are Now permitted to travel to There with a valid negative Rapid COVID-19 PCR test result done within 1 day prior to arrival , OR a negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test result done within 3 days prior to arrival.

The Bahamas has suspended the mandatory RT-PCR testing requirement for vaccinated travelers, which was expected to take effect on January 7th. Vaccinated persons, as well as children ages 2-11, must continue to present either a negative Rapid Antigen Test or negative RT-PCR Test.

Actor Mark Wahlberg and his family are currently enjoying the sunny climes of Barbados after jetting out for a New Year’s break. Wahlberg showcased his ripped physique as he hit the beach alongside his wife.

Red-hot savings are now available across all Virgin Atlantic cabins until Tuesday January 25th for travel on select dates throughout 2022 to the Caribbean from the UK. Heathrow flights to Antigua cost from £326 while the new Edinburgh-Barbados flight costs from £338.

Grenada’s premier sailing event, Grenada Sailing Week, will take place From January 27-30, 2022 at Petite Calivigny Yacht Club.

