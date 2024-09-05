Bybit P2P Taps Into Select Markets With Welcome Offers

From now to Oct. 13, eligible users may unlock P2P coupons worth up to $20 by fulfilling one or both of the following tasks:

First-time deposit: new users who make a deposit of $100 or more in any assets on Bybit P2P for the first time within 7 days of registering on Bybit may receive a P2P coupon for $10.

First trade: users who complete their first trade on Bybit’s Spot or Derivatives on any trading pair achieving a minimum trading volume of $100 may qualify for $10 in P2P coupons.

P2P on Bybit is an intuitive peer-to-peer trading platform for both takers and makers. Offering comprehensive benefits for the community, Bybit P2P provides a wide array of supportive initiatives for users, including the P2P Hiring Program for long-term merchants and Advertiser Programs for top performing P2P advertisers and verified advertisers, helping users achieve their goals.

Winners may use P2P coupons for all fiat currencies supported on Bybit P2P, an ultra user-friendly marketplace that offers mainstream coins including ETH, BTC, USDT and USDC at zero transaction fees for takers.

The coupons are offered on a first-come-first serve basis. This promotion is available for eligible users in selected regions only. Find out more: [Selected Countries Only] P2P Coupons Worth $20 for You!

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 40 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

