Vie L’Ven Resort & Residences Celebrates New Construction Milestones

Unveiling Exciting Progress and Exclusive Opportunities at the 280-Room Resort and Residences in St. Maarten

CARIBPR WIRE, TORONTO, Canada, Sept. 10, 2024: Six months after its market debut, Vie L’Ven Resort & Residences—a 280-room resort and residences that promises to redefine island living on the shores of Indigo Bay, St. Maarten—announces significant advancements in construction, with completion on target for high-season 2027/2028. These developments, coupled with the growing enthusiasm surrounding the project, reflect Vie L’Ven’s commitment to redefining St. Maarten’s hospitality landscape. In response to strong market demand, Vie L’Ven has introduced a price increase across all remaining residences, effective today. With rising interest and decreasing availability, potential buyers and investors are encouraged to act swiftly to secure their place in this serene Caribbean paradise. Sales, led by St. Maarten Sotheby’s International Realty, have reached a major milestone with the sellout of the Martin (M7) building. Kingfisher (M1) and Osprey (M5) buildings are also nearly sold out, and new inventory will be released soon at updated prices. Interested buyers are encouraged to secure a residence now to take advantage of expiring incentives and prices.

Vie L’Ven’s transition from concept to reality progresses with notable milestones in the construction phases. Key accomplishments include the completion of bulk excavation for foundations and a new parking facility for the on-site beach and beach bar restaurant. Groundbreaking for foundation work is set before the end of 2024, signaling significant progress toward bringing this luxury project to life. Vie L’Ven is collaborating with world-renowned partners, such as Michelin-starred Chef Alain Ducasse, Leading Hotels of the World, Biologique Recherche, and Tides, to elevate the resident experience with gourmet dining, bespoke wellness programs, and personalized concierge services. Additional on-property amenities will consist of a beach club, private cabanas, water sports, pickleball and tennis courts, VIP transfers, a state-of-the-art gym, lobby bar, pool bar and all-day dining, children’s playroom and pet-friendly areas. Guests will also have private yacht access between St. Maarten, Anguilla and St. Barths, making it the only yacht-friendly luxury resort in the Anguilla Bank. Curated by a team of world-renowned experts, including Studio Munge, HKS Architects, and Luxury Hotel Advisors, Vie L’Ven offers 280 residences with expansive layouts, oceanfront views, private balconies, terraces, intimate plunge pools, and high-style furnishings. With four distinct suite types ranging from 620 to over 2,000 square feet (58 to 186 square meters) and lock-off options expanding up to 6,000 square feet (557 square meters), prices start from the $900,000s. Vie L’Ven continues to enhance access to St. Maarten through new airline partnerships, further positioning it as a premier Caribbean destination. Don’t miss the chance to secure one of the luxury units. For sales inquiries and more information, please visit vielven.com or visit the presentation gallery on Indigo Bay Boulevard in Indigo Bay, St. Maarten.

About Altree Developments Altree Developments is a leader in the international real estate landscape, rooted in a 70-year multi-generational family legacy in the development industry. Under the visionary leadership of Zev Mandelbaum, Altree is redefining urban living by transforming strategic residential and commercial sites into leading destinations. With an admirable portfolio that includes ultra-luxury condominiums and expansive master-planned communities, Altree’s influence stretches across some of the most coveted addresses in Canada, America, and now, Saint Maarten. Driven by an unwavering commitment to innovation and luxury, Altree’s projects are designed to stand the test of time, offering unparalleled value, and shaping the future of urban living. For more information, visit altreedevelopments.com.

