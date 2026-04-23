A new explosive storehouse will be constructed in Dominica

The Dominica Trade Union Congress to hold its first observance of May Day activities

A call has been issued for compassion among practitioners, in the primary health care system

The new Mayor for Roseau Her Worship Lucy Belle Mathew says the council will take on land use, property tax and vending among other issues

Five schools for the opening round of the DBS radio /Felix Henderson Ministry of Education national reading competition

A Dominican animated film will be featured for the first time at the Annecy Film Festival in France