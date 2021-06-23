Channel Capital Cayman adds new Director to its Governance Team

SYDNEY and GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Channel Capital Cayman, a subsidiary company of Channel Capital Group (Channel), today announced the expansion of its Cayman team with the appointment of Carl Brenton as Director.

Channel Capital Cayman provides a high quality governance framework service to investment funds domiciled in the United States, Cayman Islands and other offshore financial centres. The business was established to leverage the deep and specialised experience of its team, and to provide ongoing compliance with regulatory obligations through a trusted and highly personalised independent director service.

As an experienced independent director, Carl has been providing fund governance and related services to a variety of offshore investment funds since 2016. Prior to joining Channel Capital Cayman, Carl served as the Head of Fund Services at both Catalyst Fund Administration and Intertrust Corporate Services where he oversaw the groups’ fund administration business in the Cayman Islands. Carl was a senior manager at Citco Fund Services (Cayman Islands) from 2005 to 2016 after working as a financial controller and public accountant since 1996.

The Cayman Islands is a world leader in the establishment of offshore funds due to its tax-neutrality, stable economy, sophisticated banking sector and professional financial service industry. Approximately 70% of non-US domiciled alternative investment funds managed by US SEC-registered advisors are domiciled in the Cayman Islands.

“We are pleased to have Carl join the business” said Mark Cook, Executive Director, Channel Capital Cayman. “Carl is very experienced in the alternative funds environment. He will add depth to our governance platform and will work closely with our clients to help them navigate the ever-changing and complex regulatory environment.”

Director at Channel Capital Cayman, Carl Brenton, said: “I am very pleased to be joining Mark and the rest of the Channel team. Mark and I previously worked together from 2005-2008 and it’s great to have the opportunity to join forces again. We are looking forward to leveraging off the strengths of the broader Channel Capital team to grow the business here in Cayman.”

-End-

About Channel Capital

Established in 2013, the Channel Capital Group has 32 employees across Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, New York and Grand Cayman, and currently partners with ten investment management firms. Channel provides incubation, distribution, operational and responsible entity services to a select group of global investment management firms. The Group comprises subsidiary companies; Channel Investment Management Limited, Channel Capital Cayman, and Eolas Capital LLC. Channel Capital is supported by financial partner, Kudu Investment Management LLC. https://www.channel.capital

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1549419/IMAGE_1.jpg