Yung Miami Shares Lesson She Learned From Trolling Nicki Minaj

The City Girls and Nicki Minaj recently squashed their beef, and now Yung Miami says she learned some valuable lessons from the whole thing.

While at an event on Friday night, the Miami native shared that one of the biggest lessons she learned from the situation was how to conduct herself on social media and understand that everything you do has consequences.

“Be careful of the things you say because it might catch up with you one day because I feel like I would tell my younger self to stop trolling, stop just being childish, be mindful of the things you say because everybody assuming.”

Nicki Minaj extended the olive branch to City Girls’ Yung Miami and JT earlier this week after she said she wouldn’t work with anyone who didn’t like her. The rapper had referenced things posted on the internet by the two rappers who claimed they were dissing her.

The City Girls later came back to Minaj for a collab, but she was having none of it.

“Then Social media happened with people saying things about an artist whether they tweeted or say it or whether it gets pulled out of them in an interview. Whenever you post something on the internet, it’s there forever. Whenever you say something in an interview it’s there forever. An artist is a human being first,” Minaj had said.

“If I as just a regular human was about to do something with you if I was about to go out to dinner with you and if I get something that says ‘she don’t really cover you like like, she was saying this and she don’t really like you and she said you actually never popped or flourished’ I’m not gonna out to dinner anymore because now I know I like you but you don’t really like me so you know that’s just a human way to feel if you hear somebody was saying things about you not just one thing but repeated things, repeated tweets for years,” Minaj explained.

On Wednesday night, Minaj had unblocked both rappers and said they had had a conversation and were ready to move past the beef.

“Just had a great convo with @ThegirlJT & @YungMiami305 Let’s move on & make new memories y’all,” the Queen of Rap tweeted.