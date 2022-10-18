Yung Miami Joins 50 Cent’s “BMF” Season 2 Premieres January 2023

Yung Miami is sharing her excitement as a cast member in the upcoming season of the 50 Cent-produced Black Mafia Family, BMF.

According to Yung Miami, this is her acting debut and the first of a few acting gigs for the next year. The City Girls rapper confirmed the news on Monday after she shared the name and a photo of her character in the show. “Proud to announce I will be on #BMF Season 2 this January on Starz @bmfstarz,” Yung Miami shared on Instagram.

In another tweet, she wrote, “Meet Deanna,” as she named the character.

After a successful first season, Black Mafia Family returns with new storylines, and it seems some new faces from hip hop are also gracing the big screen. Previous celebrities in the show’s first season included Kash Doll, La La Anthony, Snoop Dogg, and Seraya. Eminem also came in as White Boy Rick later in the season.

Lil Meech, 50 Cent, Da’Vinchi / STARZ

Details about the upcoming season have not been shared yet, but the show has revealed that the main protagonists, the Flenory brothers, will return along with season one cast members Snoop Dogg, Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight, Wood Harris, Serayah, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Myles Truitt, LaLa Anthony, Leslie Jones all in their original roles.

As for Yung Miami, her character’s name is Deanna Washington but where she fits into the storyline that focuses on the grimy drug underworld of Detroit is yet to be known.

The show is based on facts surrounding the Black Mafia Family founders Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory- which are coincidentally played by two younger brothers of the same family.

The show follows the brothers’ dealings in the late 1980s with drug trafficking and money laundering. The brothers are said to be one of the biggest and most influential crime families, which operated like the mafia.

Yung Miami also shared that she has other gigs coming out in the next year. “I have 3 acting gigs. The 1st one come out in January I’m very excited to see how I do,” she wrote on Twitter.

The rapper previously spoke about her desire to be on television and make a name for herself.

“I want to take it to the next level. I’m dreaming big. I want to go to the highest of the highest. I want to be the Black Oprah,” she said on her podcast last month. She also tweeted about being the next “black Oprah” for which she caught some flock for.

50 Cent also added new cast member Mo’Nique to BMF season 2 after advocating for Hollywood to start working with her again earlier this year.