Yung Miami Clarifies Diddy Relationship: “We single, but we’re dating”

Yung Miami is setting the record straight as she clarifies her involvement with Bad Boy rapper Diddy.

In her latest interview for the Fall 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, the City Girls rapper talks about everything from her successful podcast, Caresha Please to her relationship with hip hop mogul Diddy. She and Diddy first confirmed their involvement in June on the first episode of her podcast, and they have been spotted opening holding hands, and being affectionate. At the time, Diddy said they were dating as he refused to put any boundaries around them.

Yung Miami did not appear too pleased with the response as she pressed the label executive to define their involvement. Fans speculated that Yung Miami was more invested in Diddy than he was. In recent months, Diddy has been spotted with other women sparking assumptions about him and Yung Miami being in a “PR” relationship to help both of their careers.

However, according to Yung Miami, the pair were single but dating, and they were also dating others as she clarified the details of their ‘relationship.’

Diddy, Yung Miami

“We single, but we’re dating,” she said when asked if she was pleased with Diddy’s answer that he was single but dating her. “People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single.”

Yung Miami is getting a lot of attention for her follow-up statement where she said both herself and Diddy are seeing other people.

“He see other people outside of me and I see people outside of him,” she added.

Last weekend, Diddy made headlines for his alleged relationship with 50 Cent’s baby mother, Daphne Joy, after sharing some photos of herself seemingly on his private jet and at an event where he was at over the weekend.

The City Girls rapper also spoke about the things she loved about Diddy and his support for her endeavors and pushing her to be greater, like giving her a platform on Revolt, her Caresha Please podcast.

Yung Miami also spoke about her podcast coming to live on the Diddy-owned platform after a conversation with the rap mogul. She shared that it was Diddy’s idea for her to launch the podcast, saying it would be good for her career.

“People just loving to hear me talk, you know?” she said. “Whenever I talk or whenever I go on [Instagram] Live, it go viral.”

In the meantime, the rapper also confirmed that she and fellow City Girl JT were working on their album, which had many setbacks, but she is hopeful for a release soon.