Dominica’s beekeepers cops 10 awards at the 2025 OECS honey show in St Kitts A call for young people to embrace and take ownership of the Creole Language The Chairman of the Electoral Commission shuts down allegations that free movement is implemented to facilitate the re-election of some ruling parties. Dominica to have a national Parent Teachers Association (PTA) as part of education reform The MP for the Mahaut Constituency wants the issue of vagrancy which exists at the Mahaut market to be addressed 28 titles will soon be handed over to home owners who have benefitted from Government’s housing programs
World News

YouTube says it has restored service after global streaming disruptions 

16 October 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

YouTube says it has resolved problems with its website and app after hundreds of thousands of users worldwide self-reported issues with its streaming services.

“This issue has been fixed – you should now be able to play videos on YouTube, YouTube Music, and YouTube TV!” YouTube wrote on X on Thursday morning in Asia.

list of 4 items

end of list

YouTube did not disclose why users reported problems streaming videos for about 60 minutes on Thursday morning, or the global extent of the problem.

Disruptions began just before 7am in East Asia (23:00 GMT, Wednesday) for YouTube, YouTube Music and YouTube TV, according to Downdetector, a website that aggregates website disruptions in real time.

Users from Asia to Europe and North America soon reported problems streaming, accessing the website, and using the apps of YouTube and its affiliates, though error reports were most heavily concentrated in the US, according to Downdetector’s user-generated error map.

Major disruptions were also reported in Japan, Brazil and the United Kingdom, although the extent of the problem is unknown because Downdetector data is based on user-submitted reports and social media.

The number of error reports peaked at 393,038 reports in the US at 7:57am (23:57 GMT) before falling off sharply, according to Downdetector data.

Downdetector reported a smaller number of disruptions for YouTube Music and YouTube TV, which both peaked at fewer than 5,000 error reports in the US over the same period of time.

 

Support us

Related News

07 October 2025

Venezuela’s Maduro says US Embassy ‘false flag’ bombing foiled in Caracas 

02 October 2025

Death toll rises to 3 in Morocco with more protests expected 

06 October 2025

ICC convicts first militia leader for brutal attacks in Darfur 

10 October 2025

Trump announces layoffs amid government shutdown, despite legal questions 