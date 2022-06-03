Young Thug Laughed At In Court After Asking Judge For Bathroom Break

Young Thug was denied bond on Thursday following a marathon court hearing that saw opposing sides clashing, but one incident led the court to erupt in laughter.

The judge was not feeling the laughter from the courtroom after Young Thug indicated that he wanted to use the bathroom, but his posture elicited laughter.

The ‘Slime Season’ rapper appeared before a Superior County Court Judge on Thursday for his long-delayed bond hearing. Thugger has been in police custody since May 9 but has been unable to get a bond hearing due to other unrelated issues in the case.

On Thursday, the YSL rapper appeared live from Cobb County jail where he is being held, as he tuned into the court hearing that named his matter for the day. Despite being in court from 9 am, the rapper’s matter was only heard late in the afternoon due to other bond hearings for other YSL members being taken before his.

The afternoon session for the court took several short breaks as the court worked to wrap up the matters listed for hearing. However, Thug’s matter took the longest, and it seems that as the rapper waited on the final result of his attorney’s pleadings, he put off using the bathroom.

At one point, he can be seen turning on his mic and raising his hand as he asks for permission to leave to use the bathroom, noting that he has been holding it for a while, causing the courtroom to erupt in laughter.

It was an icebreaker for a tense day, no doubt for Young Thug. While it was not an odd request, and some people found it funny, the judge rebuked those in the courtroom and agreed there would be a five-minute break for Thug and everyone else who needed to use the bathroom.

As the matter re-convened, the judge called out those who made fun of the rapper, noting that they shouldn’t be laughing, which could result in contempt of court proceedings being instituted if they continued.

The superstar rapper’s demeanor did not change as he continued to listen to the proceedings as the judge moved to deny his bail and set a date for trial in January 2023.

Young Thug, Gunna, Yak Gotti, Lil Duke, and 24 other members of the YSL crew are set to appear for trial on this date.