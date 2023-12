The content originally appeared on: Kairi FM

Information reaching Kairi News indicate that the body of a young man, Tariq St. Ville, resident of Bath Road was found at his residence around 9AM Monday morning.

According to the available reports, the determination regarding the cause of death points toward injuries that were self-inflicted, suggesting that the individual’s took their own life.

Kairi News will bring you updates on the incident as it becomes available from the police.