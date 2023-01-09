Young labourer killed hours after 25-y-o farmer in SW Clarendon Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Hours after a young farmer was gunned down in Comfort district in South West Clarendon on Friday, a 23-year-old labourer was shot and killed in his community of Rhymesbury in the same constituency on the same day.

The labourer is Nicardo Reid, otherwise called ‘Bugo’.

Another man was shot and wounded during the incident.

Reports are that about 2:15 pm on Friday, Reid and another man were in a pasture tending to a herd of cattle, when they were pounced upon by three gunmen.

Reid and the other man ran, but the hoodlums gave chase and opened fire, hitting them.

The injured men were assisted to the hospital, where Reid succumbed to his injuries and the other man was admitted for treatment.

The police are probing the incident.

Hours earlier, 25-year-old Nicholas Williams of Comfort district was riding his bicycle on a roadway in his community, when he was shot dead by gunmen travelling in a motorcar.

The incident occurred at about 9:30 am on Friday.

The Clarendon police are also investigating that incident.

NewsAmericasNow.com