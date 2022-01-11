Young Dolph’s Killers Arrested By Police On Murder Charges After Being On The Run

Police on Tuesday announced that they had captured two men who were wanted for questioning for the first-degree murder of rapper Young Dolph.

The Police said suspects Justin Johnson, 23, and Cornelious Smith, 32, have been charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of Young Dolph on November 17 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Johnson was arrested in Indiana after a manhunt by U.S. Marshals. Cops had offered a $15,000 reward for information leading to Johnson’s arrest, and it’s unclear if he was arrested due to a tip, Fox 13 reported.

The U.S. Marshal Service, members of the Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, have been out searching for the Johnson, who was captured around 3 p.m.

Further details as to Johnson’s arrest will be released in a joint press meeting later on Wednesday by the U.S Marshall Service, a Fox news report said.

Police retrieved the white Mercedes-Benz used as the getaway car in Dolph’s murder.

The second suspect, Cornelius Smith, was indicted on Tuesday afternoon as well. He had been in custody since December 9 in Southaven and held on an auto-theft warrant.

In Addition to first-degree murder, Smith was slapped with several other charges, including convicted felon in possession of a firearm, employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, and theft of property over $10,000 for the carjacking of the Mercedes-Benz. According to authorities, Smith is being held at the Shelby County Jail. He is being held without bond.

As for Johnson, he has been teasing cops and social media users with his new music for the past few days.

Johnson has been on the internet from his hideout teasing new music and boasting about his criminal past. He had previously responded to a wanted bulletin identifying him as wanted for the murder and said he was innocent and would turn himself in this week on Monday (January 10). However, instead, Johnson has been active on Instagram as he announced the release of a new song.

Justin Johnson, who claims to be a rapper and goes by the name of ‘Straight Drop,’ dropped a song called “Track Hawk” on Monday.

“Back again,” he said with the hide face emoji, “Straight Drop “Track Hawk” Official Video Out now,” he added with fire emojis and told his fans to check the link in his bio.

The 23-year-old, who has an extensive criminal past, didn’t seem bothered by the fact that several law enforcement agencies and no doubt associates of Young Dolph might be looking for him. He boasted about his extensive criminal track record on his Instagram story.

“None by gangster shit on my record! You n***** Police and bogus, all my charges I did time for or either got drop,” he said on his Instagram Story.

Last week when the Police revealed his identity, Johnson had a few thousand followers, but by this week, he had close to 80,000 Instagram followers, mostly Young Dolph fans who were harassing him to turn himself into the FBI.

Young Dolph, 36, was shot and killed in his hometown of Memphis on November 17, leaving behind his wife and two children.

Johnson is well known in memphis as a local rapper, and some Young Dolph fans have even said he has been seen in photos close to the rapper out and about.

Johnson is wanted for first-degree murder. Last Wednesday, he took to Instagram to react to a wanted bulletin issued by authorities.

“Turning Myself In Monday @201 I’m Innocent,” a message posted to his Instagram account that is now releasing music had read. “I’ll Be Back Sooner Than You Can Blink.”

Police say the 23-year-old has a history of violence and crime in his background. He was previously sentenced to five years in prison but did not serve the entire sentence as he was released on probation.

However, his probation was later revoked after federal charges for illegal possession of guns were dropped on his leading to jail time.

Johnson has not said he is innocent, but he has been defending his criminal record and called out reports that do not mention that he was released on probation due to good behavior.

Johnson, who was imprisoned in 2019 for the offenses, was released on May 25, 2021, earlier than his original sentence because of good conduct. Photos thereafter showed him in the presence of Dolph at events.

In the meantime, he has not addressed the questions in his comments section as to when he will be turning himself in to the Police.