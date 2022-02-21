YNW Melly Case: Feds File New Evidence Proving He Killed 2 Friends

The Feds say they have convincing evidence that proves that YNW Melly was the one who pulled the trigger and shot and killed his two friends. The rapper is on trial for the double murder of two men who are reportedly his friends.

Over the last week, police submitted a 66-page document which they say details strong DNA evidence against the young rapper. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons.

According to prosecutors, the DNA evidence shows that the rapper was the one who shot and killed his friends YNW Sakchaser, whose real name is Anthony Williams, and YNW Juvy, whose real name is Christopher Thomas Jr., in October 2018.

In the meantime, the “Murder on my Mind” rapper’s trial is set for March, but speculations on the evidence submitted point to the rapper’s difficulty in fighting the evidence, which prosecutors point to him firing gunshots from his seat in the car.

Police have reportedly re-constructed the crime scene using cell phone tower records proving the rapper was in the area where the shooting took place. Ballistic reports also show that all of the shots fired at the victims came from Melly’s position in the car. Additionally, there’s surveillance footage that shows the rapper getting into the vehicle at the seat where the shots were allegedly fired from.

The police had earlier claimed that the rapper and his co-accused YNW Bortlen had murdered their friends then staged the killing as a drive-by shooting. The DNA evidence report submitted by prosecutors also claims that the pair used an alibi to explain their whereabouts after the shooting took place and that the supposed drive-by shooting was done by Melly, who shot up the car with the same gun used to kill the two victims after the fact.

Meanwhile, Melly’s defense team has not responded to the DNA evidence submitted, but given that the evidence completely counteracts the rapper’s previous claims that the friends were killed by drive-by shots from outside of the car, his defense is further weakened.

DJ Akademiks commented on the new evidence showing shots fired inside killed the men and noted that Melly’s defense team has a tough job. In the meantime, he could be facing the death penalty in Florida as they describe him as “heartless and ruthless” for killing his friends in cold blood.