YK Osiris Having A Baby With Much Older Love & Hip Hop’s Stassia Thomas

YK Osiris is set to become a daddy for the first time, following unconfirmed news that he is expecting a baby with his former girlfriend, Nastassia Thomas, aka Stassia, a former cast member of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood.

On Thursday, Stassia shared photos of herself at nine months pregnant and sparked the curiosity of her fans and followers alike as they speculated who the father of her child was.

According to the Shaderoom, a source has confirmed that Stassia is pregnant for YK Osiris. The couple was last seen in love around October 2020.

In the meantime, there is much talk about the age difference between the two potential parents, with Osiris being 23 and Stassia, 38.

Many fans reacted to the pregnancy by bringing up the age difference, which is not very usual even though it does happen more often when it comes to older men and younger women.

“I thought she was like 40 years old,” one person commented on the Shaderoom.

Stassia’s birthday is September 5, 1983, while Osiris was born on September 7, 1998.

YK Osiris, who is from Jacksonville, Florida, gained fame for his songs “I’m Next” and “Valentine,” has not reacted to the pregnancy news yet. It’s one of the biggest news coming out about the rapper in recent times. His music career hasn’t carried any similar headline in a while. He was signed in 2019 to Def Jam and released the Billboard Hot 100 charting “Worth It,” which peaked at No. 48.

In the meantime, Stassia became well-known for her dramatic love-triangle relationship with Marcus Black and Brooke Valentine. The two women were involved with Black, but he later things off with her and has remained in a relationship with Valentine, with whom he is married, and they share a two-year-old daughter.