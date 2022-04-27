Yaya Shares Adorable Photo Of NBA Youngboy Son & Foyd Mayweather Boxing

Yaya Mayweather shares a cute picture of her father teaching her son with NBA YoungBoy boxing in the gym.

He may be a famous boxer and a sports icon, but for Floyd Mayweather, his greatest passion has got to be his love for his family. A father of four, he always goes above and beyond for his kids, and now he extends that same kind of love to his grandkids as ‘pop-pop’ is all about his grandson Kentrell Jr. (KJ), who he obviously dotes on.

Doing grandpa duties as only he can, Floyd had his 16-month-old grandson learning the art of boxing as everyone knows, you have to start them early and train them mentally and physically. He had the little one in the gym trying to work the punching bags recently in a picture that his daughter Yaya shared, showing off the two most important men in her life.

Loving the family support and connection, Yaya, whose real name is Iyanna Mayweather, posted the image on Instagram on Tuesday with the caption, “A love so pure and genuine. There’s no love like it.”

This is not the first time fans got to see Floyd try to teach young KJ the ropes, as a few months ago, before he was even walking, grandpa Floyd had him in baby boxing gloves and was playfully sparring with him while he was being held by what fans called a YoungBoy look-alike prompting them to question where the rapper was.

Yaya Mayweather and NBA YoungBoy have had a rocky relationship from the start considering that KJ is her first child but YoungBoy’s seventh overall. Drama and jealousy issues landed her in hot water in 2020 when she reportedly assaulted one of the rapper’s baby mamas and sent the woman to the hospital with serious stab wounds. Earlier this month, Yaya decided to plead guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, throw herself at the mercy of the court and pray for either probation or a very light sentence. Her sentencing is set for June 15.

Regarding the cute photo, fans loved the male bonding session and showered it with tons of heart emojis.

One fan commented, “Floyd on grandpa duties like a true king. His grandfather really is his best friend. Grandparent love really hits different. Prolly should have named him after his grandpa to be honest.” At the same time, another stated, “Between Floyd and Youngboy, lil bro gone be a problem lol. KJ gone be knocking folks out. That baby will have a father figure regardless. She’s very blessed.”