XXXTentacion’s Hulu Documentary ‘Look At Me’ Trailer Arrives

XXXTentacion’s upcoming documentary on Hulu, Look At Me, trailer finally arrive.

Fans have been looking forward to getting an intimate look at the life of the late XXXTentacion in Hulu’s upcoming documentary Look At Me: XXXTentacion. The media streaming company recently released the official trailer for the documentary, which focuses on the influential artist’s phenomenal rise before his tragic death. The documentary is expected to premiere on Hulu on May 26.

It was directed by Sabaah Folayan and takes an in-depth look at the Florida rapper’s early success on SoundCloud and how quickly his popularity grew before his eventual passing in June 2018. The documentary takes an objective point of view as in the trailer, the allegations against him are also mentioned. Some of them include the assault of his then-pregnant girlfriend, Geneva Ayala. She is also featured in the trailer along with some of his other ex-girlfriends.

The “Look At Me” rapper, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was killed in a robbery at just 20-years-old. The three-minute trailer also features some never-before-seen archival footage of the rapper and seems to include conversations and commentary from both his team and family.

It’s been known for a while that the documentary, which was initially commissioned by The Fader in 2017, was in the works, but little has been shared as to what fans could have expected. It premiered earlier this year at SXSW Film Festival 2022.

The trailer also addresses the sensitive topic of X’s mental health struggles as well as his bipolar diagnosis. His mother, Cleopatra Bernard, confirmed his diagnosis by stating that he was “hearing voices” and found it difficult to rest at night.

Undoubtedly one of the most influential artists to rise to the top in recent times, XXXTentacion remains loved by many and hated by some because of his controversial past issues with domestic abuse. Before his death, he had pleaded not guilty to allegations of domestic battery by strangulation, witness-tampering, and aggravated battery of a pregnant woman.

XXXTentacion was shot to death on June 18, 2020, during a botch robbery. The Florida rapper, who has a Jamaican father, was leaving a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida, while driving his BMW i8 sport car when robbers blocked in path with an SUV and shot him after stealing a Louis Vuitton bag with $50,000 cash he had in the car.

Four men are currently awaiting trial for his murder.

Check out the full trailer below.