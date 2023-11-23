Women’s Football team readies for upcoming CONCACAF matches

In a bid to secure a spot in the 2024 Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup, Dominica’s national women’s football team is gearing up for decisive matches against Guyana and Suriname in Group A League B.

The matches will take place at the Dr I.R. Franklin Essed Stadium in Paramaribo, Suriname, marking the culmination of Dominica’s campaign in the tournament.

Head coach Ronnie Gustave is positive that the girls will do their best following their win against Antigua.

Head coach of the Women’s Football Team, Ronnie Gustave

Additionally, the team’s top goal-scorer in this tournament, Starr Humphreys says that the team will give the next match their best shot.

Starr Humphreys, the Team’s Top scorer

The outcome of these matches will determine if Dominica can ascend the points table and clinch one of the coveted eight spots, earning them a ticket to the prestigious 2024 Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup scheduled to be held in the United States from February 20 to March 10, 2024.