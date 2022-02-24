Winners of President’s fundraising raffle draw

Roseau, Dominica, February 3, 2022 – The President’s Charities Foundation Incorporated has announced the winners of its fundraising raffle draw which took place on Monday, 31st January 2022 at the State House Conference Centre.

The winners are Mr Samuel Johnson of Copt-Hall, Ticket Number 01599; first prize winner of a Samsung Galaxy S10+ Handset sponsored by Digicel Dominica; Miss Catherine Johnson of Pointe Michel, Ticket Number 00607; 2nd prizewinner of a Samsung Galaxy A22 Handset sponsored by Flow Dominica; and Mrs Valentine Johnson of Riverside Apartments, Roseau, Ticket Number 01575; 3rd prizewinner of a $500 Gift Certificate sponsored by HHV Whitchurch and Company Ltd.

The winners are invited to visit the Office of the President at the State House to collect their prizes and should bring along the winning tickets and a proper form of picture identification.

The President’s Charities Foundation takes this opportunity to once again, thank the sponsors, the sellers and purchasers of the raffle tickets, whose support and efforts made it possible for the Foundation to meet its targeted goal to enable it to respond to its charitable mandate in an acceptable manner. Many thanks also to Sergeant of Police Leoma Joseph and Miss Deborah Solomon, Manager of Moreau & Company- certified Chartered Accountants, for supervising the draw.

Profound thanks, appreciation and recognition goes out to Dr Jermaine Jean-Pierre, Secretary of the President’s Charities Foundation, for selling the most tickets – 300 tickets (15 books of 20 tickets), and DOWASCO and FirstCaribbean International Bank, for purchasing the most tickets – 60 tickets each (3 books of 20 tickets).

One thousand five hundred and sixty tickets were sold.

The Foundation is further pleased to announce that its usual Cheque Donations Presentation Ceremony will take place on Tuesday, 15th February 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the State House Conference Centre. At this ceremony, the following charitable organizations will be presented with cheque donations: Dominica Association of Persons with Disabilities; St. Jerome’s Ministry; Dominica Council on Ageing; REACH; House of Hope; St. Vincent De Paul Society (Roseau & North Branches); The Social Centre (Towards the St. Ann’s Day Nursery); Operation Youth Quake; Mahaut Senior Citizens Home; Community Hostel Inc. (Grotto Home); Workshop for the Blind; Dominica Infirmary; The Northern District Home for the Aged Inc.; Care of the Elderly, Portsmouth; and Alpha Centre.