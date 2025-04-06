The Chairman of the Dominica Hospital Authority says the introduction of a new patient centered policy will greatly enhance patient care Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit says great progress is being made towards the construction of a geothermal energy plant The latest IMF assessment of Dominica suggests the economy will grow by four percent this year A top agriculture official says a Medicinal Cannabis Industry for Dominica will push the countries goal of producing 700 million dollars from agriculture by 2030 A Dominican male has died from leptospirosis Former MP for the Salisbury Constituency Hector John and two others have been released on bail on 30,000 dollars
Will anyone face justice for the Rafah ambulance convoy attack? 

06 April 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Video from a dead victim’s phone shows how Israeli forces attacked an ambulance convoy in Gaza last month, killing 15 Palestinian emergency workers.

It also shows that Israeli statements about the attack were false.

Will anyone face justice?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

William Schabas – professor of international law at Middlesex University

Toby Cadman – international human rights lawyer

Michael Mansfield – international human rights lawyer

 

