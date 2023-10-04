White Potato Cooperative Hosts First AGM

The content originally appeared on: Kairi FM
The National White Potato producer’s society ltd will mark a significant milestone tomorrow when the society hosts its first Annual General Meeting (AGM).
Treasurer of the cooperative Ricky Joseph says the event is not just a formality but a celebration of unity, growth, and the hard work put in by the cooperative’s members.
Also on the agenda will be the election of the new executive for the society.
Ricky Joseph, Treasurer of The National White Potato producer’s society ltd