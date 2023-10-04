White Potato Cooperative Hosts First AGM

The National White Potato producer’s society ltd will mark a significant milestone tomorrow when the society hosts its first Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Treasurer of the cooperative Ricky Joseph says the event is not just a formality but a celebration of unity, growth, and the hard work put in by the cooperative’s members.

Also on the agenda will be the election of the new executive for the society.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/031023-Potato001.mp3

Ricky Joseph, Treasurer of The National White Potato producer’s society ltd