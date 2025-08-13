The process to establish a Minimum Wage Board for the revision of Dominica’s minimum wage has begun Doctors within the Public Health Care System to see an increase in salaries effective August 06, 2025 The National Emergency Planning Organization (NEPO) is reporting a significant decrease in the number of people needing hurricane shelters this year Dominica’s youth encouraged to create opportunities for themselves Government introduces measure to address a shortage of farm labour on Island A call reiterated for the naming and renaming of public buildings, streets and parks after Dominican who have excelled in various areas
What’s at stake at the Alaska summit for all sides? 

13 August 2025
US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to meet in Alaska for talks on the war in Ukraine.

But concern is increasing in Kyiv and among its European allies over fears of Ukraine being sidelined.

So, what’s at stake at the Alaska summit for all sides?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests: 

Anatol Lieven – Director of the Eurasia Program at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft

Steven Erlanger – Chief diplomatic correspondent in Europe for The New York Times

Alex Titov – Lecturer at Queen’s University Belfast and a specialist in Russian foreign policy

 

