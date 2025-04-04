What Does The Caribbean Export To The U.S.?
News Americas, New York, NY, April 4, 2025: As U.S. President Donald Trump put in place steep tariffs on imports from numerous countries globally, including several Caribbean nations, the spotlight is once again on the Caribbean’s trade relationship with the United States. Amid rising concern, many are now asking: what exactly does the Caribbean export to the U.S.?
Here’s a look at what various Caribbean nations send to the United States.
Facing the harshest blow with a 38% tariff – the highest of any Caribbean country – Guyana’s exports to the U.S. reached $3.51 billion in 2023, a massive rise from just $255 million in 2018. Blindsided by the steep 38% tariffs imposed by the United States on its exports, the Government of Guyana is now seeking clarity and relief through diplomatic engagement with U.S. officials.
Key exports include:
- Crude Petroleum – $3.1 billion
- Gold
- Rice
- Fish
- Timber
- Sugar, molasses, and rum
- Aluminum ore and ships
In 2024, Barbados exported $102.46 million worth of goods to the U.S., including:
- Beverages, spirits, and vinegar – $22.5 million
- Mineral fuels and oils – $18.6 million
- Precious stones and metals – $12.4 million
With over 80% of its exports heading to the U.S., Haiti’s top exports are apparel-related:
- Knit T-shirts – $419M
- Knit sweaters – $152M
- Men’s suits and shirts – over $100M combined
- Total exports to the U.S. – $844M
In 2023, The Bahamas exported $3.01 billion, led by:
- Refined petroleum – $1.35B
- Passenger and cargo ships – $512M
- Raw aluminum and crustaceans
In January 2025 alone, U.S. imports from Jamaica included:
- Aluminum ore – $5.54M
- Cassava, sauces, baked goods, and seasonings
Exports to the U.S. valued at $2.74M in 2023 included:
- Scrap iron
- Recreational boats
- Jewelry
- Hard liquor and flavored water
In 2023, the U.S. imported $5.51M in goods such as:
- Molluscs – $1.66M
- Crustaceans – $1.47M
- Semiconductor devices
Exported $17.2M in 2023, with highlights including:
- Paintings – $4.84M
- Electrical transformers – $2.64M
Exported $7.53M in 2023, with top items being:
- Processed fruits and nuts – $1.42M
- Scrap copper and hard liquor
However, exports have declined from $47.1M in 2018.
With $16.4M in U.S. exports in 2023, main products were:
- Measuring instruments – $4.51M
- Electrical control boards and transformers
U.S. imports in 2024 reached $8.4M, with exports such as:
- Bananas, arrowroot, and coconuts
- Fish, seafood, textiles, and rum
Exported $5.9M to the U.S. in 2023, down from $13.8M in 2018. Top exports:
- Hard liquor – $2.02M
- Scrap iron and paintings
Exports totaled $13.3M in 2023, including:
- Broadcasting equipment – $5.24M
- Scrap iron and measuring instruments
In 2023, the U.S. imported $87.8M in goods, led by:
- Fish fillets – $24.8M
- Fresh and frozen non-fillet fish
Both French territories export primarily bananas, rum, and sugar, with Martinique also sending sailboats to the U.S.
Exported $3.26B to the U.S. in 2023. Top products:
- Crude petroleum – $1.15B
- Iron reductions – $593M
- Petroleum gas – $539M
Sent $86.2M in exports to the U.S. in 2023, including:
- Refined petroleum – $20.4M
- Molasses – $18.6M
- Raw sugar – $11.1M
These figures highlight the vital economic ties between the U.S. and the Caribbean. As the threat of higher tariffs looms, many regional leaders and businesses are closely watching developments and preparing to navigate the potential economic impact of Trump’s proposed trade measures.