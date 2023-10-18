A trough system is expected to generate showers and thunderstorm activity from today (Wednesday).

This, as a broad area of low pressure located about 1100 miles east of the Windward Islands has become better defined since this morning, and the associated showers and thunderstorms are also showing signs of organization. Environmental conditions are expected to remain conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression will likely form during the next day or two while the system moves westward to west-northwestward across the central and western tropical Atlantic.

Chief Meteorological Officer Ithoma James has more.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/171023-James001.mp3

Chief Meteorological Officer Ithoma James